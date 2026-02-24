According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Ozempic and Wegovy prices will start at a list price of $675 a month, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) reportedly plans to cut the prices of Ozempic and Wegovy in the U.S. by up to 50% starting in 2027.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Ozempic and Wegovy prices will start at a list price of $675 a month, effective Jan. 1, 2027. This is a 50% reduction compared to the current list price of Wegovy, and about a 34% cut compared to the list price of Ozempic.

“Our hope is that reduced prices will lead to better access and affordability,” Jamey Millar, Novo Nordisk’s Executive Vice President of U.S. operations, said in an interview, according to the report.

Novo Nordisk shares were down nearly 3% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

