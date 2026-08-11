Definium Therapeutics, which develops treatments for mental health conditions, faces high expectations for its late-stage Voyage study of DT120.

Results are expected this week, with data from a second anxiety study due in September.

Definium announced strong results from its late-stage Emerge trial of DT120 in major depressive disorder in June.

Earlier this month, the company reported about $1.1 billion in cash following a major fundraising effort, giving it funding into 2030.



Shares of Definium Therapeutics (DFTX) fell 9% on Tuesday, as investors grew cautious ahead of a major clinical readout expected this week of the company’s psychedelic drug.

The stock is now on track to clock its worst day since early November.

Sharp Drop Ahead of Major Trial News

The biotech, which develops treatments for mental health conditions, faces high expectations for its late-stage Voyage study. This trial evaluates the company’s lead drug, DT120, as a one-time therapy for generalized anxiety disorder. Results are expected during the week of August 10, with data from a second anxiety study due in September.

Markets are waiting to see if the drug can show the same benefits in anxiety that it previously demonstrated in depression.

DT120 is Definium Therapeutics’ proprietary, pharmaceutically optimized formulation of lysergide (LSD) D-tartrate, delivered as an orally disintegrating tablet. The firm also plans to initiate a late-stage trial for it in posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) next year, in addition to ongoing studies in generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and major depressive disorder (MDD).

Cash Runway

Earlier this month, Definium released its second-quarter update. The company reported about $1.1 billion in cash following a major fundraising effort, giving it funding into 2030.

That solid position was built on positive news from June. Definium announced strong results from its late-stage Emerge trial of DT120 in major depressive disorder. A single dose delivered clear, rapid, and lasting symptom relief compared with placebo, along with a clean safety profile. The outcome stood out as a notable success for psychedelic-inspired medicines.

How Did DFTX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DFTX stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock is a “steal at this price.” They anticipate big gains when the trial results are announced.

Another user said that the stock won’t move until the data.

DFTX stock has gained over 200% year-to-date.

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