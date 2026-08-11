The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to AC Immune’s experimental immunotherapy ACI-7104 for early-stage Parkinson’s disease.

The FDA also cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug application.

The full 100-week results from the first part of the trial are expected in the second half of 2026.

AC Immune has total cash resources of $92.9 million, which it expects to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2027.

Shares of AC Immune (ACIU) surged more than 16% on Tuesday, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to its experimental immunotherapy for early-stage Parkinson’s disease.

ACIU shares are on track to clock their biggest intraday gains since October 2025.

FDA Clears Investigational New Drug Application

Fast Track designation is intended for treatments targeting serious diseases with unmet medical needs. It allows AC Immune to communicate with the FDA more frequently during the trials. AC Immune’s ACI-7104 could also become eligible for accelerated approval or priority review if it meets the relevant requirements.

However, the designation does not mean that the treatment has been approved or that its effectiveness has been established.

The FDA also cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application, allowing the ongoing Phase 2 VacSYn study to expand to clinical sites in the U.S.

Full Results Expected In Second Half Of 2026

ACI-7104 is designed to generate antibodies that target toxic, aggregated forms of a protein called alpha-synuclein. The buildup of this protein is linked to inflammation and the loss of brain cells associated with Parkinson’s disease.

Interim results from the trial showed that the therapy was generally safe and well tolerated through 76 weeks, with no clinically significant safety concerns. All treated patients produced the targeted immune response, giving the study a 100% responder rate.

The full 100-week results from the first part of the trial are expected in the second half of 2026. According to AC Immune’s quarterly statements last week, the firm has total cash resources of CHF75.4 million ($92.9 million), which it expects to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2027.

ACIU Bulls Eye Breakout

Retail sentiment surrounding ACIU on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said the fast-track designation could lead to the stock breaking out “soon.”

View this Stocktwits post

ACIU shares have declined more than 25% so far in 2026.

(Exchange Rate: CHF1 = $1.23)

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