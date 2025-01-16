Chipotle Stock Rises After Investments In ‘Duckweed,’ Methane Reduction: Retail Cheers

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ a week ago.

Chipotle Stock Rises After Investments In ‘Duckweed,’ Methane Reduction: Retail Cheers
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

Chipotle Mexican Grill ($CMG) stock rose 1.5% on Wednesday as the company announced it is making a minority investment in Plantible, a producer of plant-based protein called duckweed, with retail sentiment staying optimistic.

The investment is part of Chipotle's plan to accelerate its longer-term growth plans, which include operating 7,000 restaurants in North America.

According to a statement, Plantible has developed a "vertically integrated manufacturing platform" to produce Rubi Protein from Lemna, more commonly known as duckweed. According to the company, Rubi Protein can mimic the quality, taste, and texture of popular animal-based proteins and can replace synthetic emulsifiers and binders. 

In parallel, Chipotle is also investing in CH4 Global, a company focused on developing methane-reducing innovations. Terms of the investment weren't disclosed.

The company's flagship product, Methane Tamer, is a feed additive that leverages Asparagopsis, which helps reduce methane emissions in cattle by up to 90%.

Chipotle's investment will help CH4 Global scale production of “Methane Tamer” to meet burgeoning global demand for natural solutions to mitigate methane emissions from the world's 1.5 billion cattle, the company said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes remained in the ‘high’ zone.

 

Screenshot 2025-01-16 at 6.27.36 AM.png CMG sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 15

"As we all work toward the goal of minimizing global greenhouse gas emissions, it's vital for us to invest in companies like CH4 Global that are engineering scalable solutions to reduce harmful global emissions," Christian Gammill, Cultivate Next Fund Manager, said. "Our investment in CH4 Global will help the team scale production of Methane Tamer™ to meet its current outstripped demand."

Chipotle has over 3,600 restaurants in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait.

CMG stock is down 4.9% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.

RELATED STORIES

Retail Investors Bet Big On Intel’s Turnaround, Call the Stock ‘Undervalued’

Retail Investors Bet Big On Intel’s Turnaround, Call the Stock ‘Undervalued’

BigBear.ai Stock Surges After-Market As New CEO With Trump-Era Ties Sparks Retail Optimism For Government Deals

BigBear.ai Stock Surges After-Market As New CEO With Trump-Era Ties Sparks Retail Optimism For Government Deals

GM's Stock Eyes 3rd Day of Gains After Deal With Norwegian EV Battery Material Supplier: Retail Stays Bullish

GM's Stock Eyes 3rd Day of Gains After Deal With Norwegian EV Battery Material Supplier: Retail Stays Bullish

GM's Stock Eyes 3rd Day of Gains After Deal With Norwegian EV Battery Material Supplier: Retail Stays Bullish

GM's Stock Eyes 3rd Day of Gains After Deal With Norwegian EV Battery Material Supplier: Retail Stays Bullish

Wolfspeed Stock Sees Biggest Single-Day Rally In 2 Years As $200M Stock Sale Fuels Retail Optimism

Wolfspeed Stock Sees Biggest Single-Day Rally In 2 Years As $200M Stock Sale Fuels Retail Optimism

Recent Stories

Vijay Sethupathi Net Worth: House, lifestyle of Merry Christmas actor ATG

Vijay Sethupathi Net Worth: House, lifestyle of Merry Christmas actor

Short seller Hindenburg Research, known for global headlines over Adani Group, to shut down nate anderson anr

Short seller Hindenburg Research, known for global headlines over Adani Group, to shut down

BREAKING Saif Ali Khan stabbed at home, suffers injuries; Read on ATG

BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan stabbed at home, suffers injuries; Read on

Retail Investors Bet Big On Intel’s Turnaround, Call the Stock ‘Undervalued’

Retail Investors Bet Big On Intel’s Turnaround, Call the Stock ‘Undervalued’

Sidharth Malhotra: 5 uber-expensive things owned by Shershaah actor ATG

Sidharth Malhotra: 5 uber-expensive things owned by Shershaah actor

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon