Chinese Robotaxi Firm Pony AI Soars 40% Since IPO — Retail Interest Is Outpacing Some Bigger Rivals
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Chinese robotaxi startup Pony AI, Inc.'s U.S.-listed stock (PONY) has surged nearly 41% since its impressive November IPO, marking fresh record highs over the past month. 

Retail following for Pony AI has jumped 31% in the past month, while message volume on Stocktwits has skyrocketed 900% over the past week alone. 

Although the total number of watchers remains under 500, its growth in retail following has been stronger than some of its bigger home-country rivals. 

Baidu, which operates the Apollo Go autonomous driving project, has seen its Stocktwits followers grow 2.4% over the last 30 days while ride-hailing giant Didi Global has logged just over a 1% increase.

The only company seeing a more substantial surge in retail interest is WeRide, whose following climbed more than 530% in the past month, mostly thanks to Nvidia disclosing a stake last week.

Pony AI is also drawing attention on Wall Street. In January, Deutsche Bank analyst Bin Wang initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a $20 price target, implying a 9% upside from the last close. 

The analyst highlighted Pony AI as the only autonomous driving company in China that has obtained all key regulatory permits in top-tier cities, including the ability to operate public-facing, fare-charging robotaxi services in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. 

The research firm expects Pony AI's revenue from robotaxis and robotrucks to grow from 58% in 2024 to 97% by 2030.

Last month, Pony AI became the first company in China to receive approval for robotruck platooning tests on cross-provincial highways connecting Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei, a major step toward the large-scale commercialization of autonomous trucking.

The stock's recent surge has reportedly pushed co-founder and CEO James Peng into the billionaire club.

With Chinese companies facing tighter entry barriers in the U.S. under the Trump administration, Pony AI is shifting focus to international markets outside the U.S., such as South Korea, Singapore, and the Middle East.

Shares of Pony AI are up more than 19% this year.

