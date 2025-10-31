The Chinese company’s stock saw an over 500% rise in message volume on Stocktwits, with an ‘extremely bullish’ sentiment reading.

Jiuzi Holdings announced a partnership with SOLV Foundation to deploy $1 billion worth of digital assets in yield-bearing products.

The Chinese company’s stock saw an over 500% rise in message volume on Stocktwits, with an ‘extremely bullish’ sentiment reading.

Retail buzz for shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., a little-known company that sells electric vehicles in third- and fourth-tier Chinese cities, surged after the firm announced a major push into cryptocurrencies.

$1 Billion Bitcoin Deployment

Jiuzi, on Thursday, said it is partnering with the SOLV Foundation, a bitcoin finance platform, to invest up to $1 billion worth of digital assets in Bitcoin-based earning products. The company will deploy up to 10,000 bitcoin into SolvBTC.BNB, described as SOLV’s yield-bearing vault and the largest bitcoin asset on BNB Chain.

"We believe this partnership is a powerful accelerator for achieving our vision of becoming the premier platform for global institutions to access bitcoin," said Li Tao, CEO of Jiuzi Holdings.

More firms are getting into cryptocurrencies amid a friendly policy environment under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Retail Investors’ View

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for JZXN climbed higher in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone between Thursday and early Friday, as the stock jumped 18% in Thursday’s session. Message volume for the ticker rose 516% in the last 24 hours, with watchers on the platform increasing by over 4%.

“$JZXN Chinese markets are on fire after the market talk of easing tariffs and a trump China deal. It could ignite stock movement here! Get in. Massive upside, with basically no risk,” remarked one user.

Based in Hangzhou, China, Jiuzi sources EVs from various manufacturers and sells them through its franchise stores under the “Jiuzi” brand. It also operates charging and maintenance services in China.

As of the last close, the company’s shares are down 76.6% year-to-date.

