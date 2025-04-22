Bloomberg reported that Nio is now set to launch its Firefly brand in Europe between June and August, later than its initial plan of launching the brand in the region in the first half of the year.

Chinese EV maker Nio Inc. (NIO) will now launch its Firefly brand in Europe between June and August, later than its initial plan to launch the brand in the region in the first half of the year, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Nio’s President Qin Lihong announced the delay at a briefing ahead of the opening of the Shanghai auto show, the report said, while adding that the company has faced unexpected challenges in expanding in Europe.

Nio is now seeking to forge alliances with local partners to expand its presence in the region, the report stated.

“We have underestimated the time and complexity of establishing and developing sales and service networks in Europe,” CEO William Li said Tuesday in Shanghai, as reported by Bloomberg.

Nio unveiled the Firefly brand in December. It currently manufactures only one electric vehicle model, which is expected to be rolled out in about 20 new markets.

Right-hand drive Firefly vehicles are expected to be ready in October and will be made available first in Singapore, the report added.

Nio’s Onvo brand is also slated to enter foreign markets this year.

In 2024, the company delivered 221,970 vehicles globally, generating $7.98 billion in vehicle sales but incurring a net loss of $3.07 billion.

The company delivered 42,094 vehicles in the three months ended March 2025, marking a 40.1% year-over-year growth, including sales of its premium Nio brand and its family-oriented Onvo brand.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nio remained unchanged within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

NIO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:50 a.m. ET on April 22, 2025

Nio stock is down by about 20% so far this year and by about 9% over the past 12 months.

