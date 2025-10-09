The move comes amid a growing push by the Trump administration to bolster domestic rare earth production by encouraging businesses to establish facilities within the U.S.

China unveiled sweeping restrictions on rare earth exports on Thursday, which could upend a trade truce with the United States.

According to the new rules issued by the Ministry of Commerce of China, exporters will be required to obtain a dual-use export license from the government before exporting equipment and technology that could be used overseas for rare earth mining, smelting, and separation, as well as metal smelting and the manufacture of magnetic materials.

Rare earth materials, used in everything from electric vehicles to missile guidance systems, have been leveraged by Beijing as a potent weapon amid the trade war with the U.S. In April, China placed several key elements on an export restrictions list, which soon forced Western companies, from automakers to consumer electronics firms, to start curtailing their capacity before a trade truce resumed supplies.

China dominates the rare earth industry, controlling 60% of production and 90% of refining capacity. The ministry also said that it will not approve applications intended for the development of weapons of mass destruction, territorial expansion, or the enhancement of military capabilities. It also said that licenses for high-end semiconductor makers will be approved on a case-by-case basis.

The move comes amid a growing push by the Trump administration to bolster domestic rare earth production by encouraging businesses to establish facilities within the U.S. The White House has already agreed to take stakes in companies such as MP Materials and Critical Metals Corp.

The Commerce Ministry stated that some foreign organizations and individuals have transferred or supplied rare-earth materials originating from China to entities involved in military and other sensitive sectors, posing "serious harm" and potential threats to China's national security and global nonproliferation efforts.

Entities on China's export control list and their majority-owned subsidiaries are also likely to be denied approval for exporting dual-use items and technologies, it added. However, Beijing also announced exemptions for humanitarian purposes, like emergency medical care, responses to public health emergencies, or natural disaster relief.

