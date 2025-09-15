China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Monday that a recent review found Nvidia had broken the country’s Anti-Monopoly Law.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock fell 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday in response to China’s allegations that the chip giant broke the country’s competition laws.

The move captured the attention of retail traders on Stocktwits, prompting a slew of responses. A bullish user emphasized China’s slow economy status and that the country needs Nvidia than the other way around.

Other users said this is a good time to buy on the dip.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Monday that a recent review found Nvidia had broken the country’s Anti-Monopoly Law. The probe centers on Nvidia’s $7 billion purchase of Mellanox Technologies in 2019, along with related agreements.

