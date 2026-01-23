This comes after Chinese regulators launched a review to check if Meta’s acquisition of the AI startup violated the country’s national security or tech export rules.

China has reportedly expanded the review of Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) $2 billion deal to acquire Manus AI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Chinese authorities are now investigating potential violations of cross-border currency flows, tax accounting, and overseas investments.

This comes after Chinese regulators launched a review to check if Meta’s acquisition of the AI startup violated the country’s national security or tech export rules.

Meta shares were down nearly 1% in Friday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company was in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<