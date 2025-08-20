According to a report by Reuters, China’s cabinet is expected to review and potentially approve a roadmap later this month aimed at promoting wider use of the yuan internationally.

China is reportedly getting closer to deciding whether it will allow the use of yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time.

According to a report by Reuters, China’s cabinet is expected to review and potentially approve a roadmap later this month aimed at promoting wider use of the yuan internationally. It said that the plan includes measures to accelerate China’s catch-up with U.S. efforts on stablecoins.

