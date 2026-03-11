The Wall Street Journal reported that the outage, which began after midnight on the East Coast, has had an impact across Stryker systems.

Shares of medical technology company Stryker (SYK) traded 4% lower on Wednesday on the heels of reports that it is experiencing a global outage.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the outage, which began after midnight on the East Coast, has had an impact across Stryker systems.

Staff as well as contractors have reported the logo of Handala, a pro-Palestinian and Iran-linked hacking group, on login pages, the report said. Remote devices running on Microsoft’s operating system and configured to connect to Stryker’s technology systems have been wiped clean, it added.

A company spokesperson also reportedly confirmed the disruption, and said that the company’s teams are working to restore systems and operations “as quickly as possible.” Meanwhile, it has advised employees to not switch on any company issued divides and to disconnect from all networks.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and provides products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics. Based out of Kalamazoo, Michigan, the company makes makes joint replacements, robotic surgical systems, hospital beds, stretchers, and specialized imaging equipment

In fiscal year 2025, the company reported net sales of $25.1 billion, marking a growth of 11.2% year-over-year. Last month, the company also said that it expects 2026 organic net sales growth to be in the range of 8.0% to 9.5%.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SYK stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

SYK stock has declined 6% over the past 12 months.

