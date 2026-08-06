AST SpaceMobile said testing is underway for its space-based cellular broadband service in the U.K., Ireland, Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, and Ukraine.

The rollout is supported by Satellite Connect Europe, a joint venture between AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone.

The testing aims to connect AST SpaceMobile's satellite network with existing mobile networks using standard, unmodified smartphones.

The company successfully launched three BlueBird satellites aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) was in the spotlight on Thursday after the satellite firm said it has begun network integration testing across several European countries with major telecom operators, marking another step toward bringing its space-based cellular broadband service directly to smartphones.

At the time of writing, ASTS stock was up around 1.6%, and heading for its biggest weekly gains in five weeks.

AST-Vodafone JV To Support Tests In Europe

AST SpaceMobile said testing is underway in the U.K., Ireland, Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, and Ukraine. The program involves mobile operators including Vodafone, Orange, Telefónica, Deutsche Telekom, and Vodafone Ukraine.

The testing is designed to integrate AST SpaceMobile’s satellite network with existing terrestrial mobile networks using standard smartphones without external hardware.

The rollout is supported by Satellite Connect Europe, a joint venture between AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone that is building carrier-neutral ground infrastructure across the region.

BlueBird Success Brings Space-Based Cellular Network Dreams Closer

The European expansion follows the successful launch of BlueBird satellites 11, 12, and 13 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday. The launch increased AST SpaceMobile’s growing satellite constellation after a similar mission in June, with three more satellites already being prepared for launch and production continuing through satellite 42 at the company’s Texas facility.

CEO Abel Avellan said the latest launch represents steady progress toward building a scalable space-based cellular network, with beta services expected to begin later this year.

Meanwhile, several brokerages, including Scotiabank and Clear Street, have upgraded AST SpaceMobile in recent weeks, saying the recent share-price weakness was driven by launch delays rather than softer demand. ASTS shares have declined more than 15% over the past month.

AST SpaceMobile is working with nearly 60 mobile network operators serving more than three billion subscribers worldwide, including AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, and Rakuten.

Retail Remains ‘Extremely Bullish’ On ASTS

Retail sentiment surrounding ASTS on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said the market is yet to realize ASTS’ monopoly in the 5G non-terrestrial networks space.

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Another user said the next big catalyst will be turning network testing into commercial service.

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The stock is down around 4.4% so far this year.

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