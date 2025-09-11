The 31-year-old conservative activist was shot dead by an unidentified gunman while speaking at a Utah college event.

Gun stocks rose while Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) trended on Stocktwits late Wednesday following the assassination of conservative activist and Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk at a Utah college event.

Kirk, founder of the youth network Turning Point USA and a key figure in mobilizing young Republican voters in the 2024 election, was shot once in the neck by an unidentified assailant firing from a rooftop. He was 31.

Trump confirmed Kirk's death in a Truth Social post at 4:40 p.m. ET. In subsequent posts and a rare video message, Trump called the "heinous" killing "a dark moment for America," saying he was "angry" and ordering U.S. flags flown at half-staff until Sunday.

In markets, investors piled into firearms stocks on expectations of heightened gun purchases for self-defense. Similar spikes were observed after assassination attempts on Trump during his presidential campaign last year. Historically, arms makers' shares often see short-term gains after politically charged incidents, that raise both security concerns and calls for potential restrictions on gun ownership.

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) jumped 6.7%, American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) rose 5.3%, while Sturm, Ruger & Co. (RGR) and Outdoor Holding Co. (POWW) each gained 3% and 5%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted to 'bullish' or 'extremely bullish' across the group.

Meanwhile, Trump Media (DJT) was among the platform's most active tickers, with sentiment sliding to 'extremely bearish' as users shared condolences and heated political commentary.

Kirk's killing is expected to renew debate over mass shootings and gun violence in the U.S., where tragedies such as the Parkland and Uvalde school shootings have claimed dozens of lives in recent years.

Former President Joe Biden, Vice President JD Vance, and Utah Governor Spencer Cox condemned the attack and offered condolences to Kirk's family.

