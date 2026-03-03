Crypto exchanges like Coinbase, OKX and Bitget are adding new features around AI decision-making directly into non-custodial wallets.

Binance announced that it plans to launch a ‘Binance-level brain’ for AI agents.

The announcement comes on the same day at OKX announcing an AI upgrade to its Onchain OS platform.

Coinbase and Bitget has also been doubling down on their AI-enabled wallet features.

Binance (BNB) on Tuesday announced that its planning to launch a “Binance-level brain” for every AI agent.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company did not release full technical details or specify when the new initiative will go live, but described the upgrade as embedding exchange-grade trading intelligence directly into AI agents. Binance does not have AI agent wallets right now but did roll out tools like Social Hyper and Topic Rush in January, which are powered by AI. It also announced an AI assistant for smarter on-chain token hunting.

Source: @binancezh/X

The announcement, endorsed by Binance co-founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, comes on the same day as rival cryptocurrency exchanged OKX launched its an AI-focused upgrade to its OnchainOS developer platform, positioning it as infrastructure for autonomous crypto trading agents.

BNB’s price edged 0.5% higher in the last 24 hours, trading around $623 on Monday morning. Retail sentiment around the token on Stocktwits trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day with chatter at ‘normal’ levels.





BNB retail sentiment and message volume on March 3 as of 4:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Crypto Wallet Wars Escalate

Exchanges are racing to embed AI brains into wallets of late. The wallets automate trades and on-chain decisions. Coinbase (COIN) recently launched its own agentic wallets for autonomous operations, while Bitget launched an AI agent with “natural language” skills to improve on-chain data access.

The broader shift shift shows crypto exchanges embedding AI decision-making directly into wallets rather than limiting automation to trading dashboards.

Investors Worried About ‘Machine Economy’ Risks

The increase in AI agent wallets has also driven talk of a “machine economy,” where autonomous agents transact directly with one another. Supporters say this could increase efficiency and unlock new forms of liquidity.

However, critics warn that coordinated trading algorithms can amplify volatility, particularly in thinner markets. Regulatory questions also loom, including how authorities might classify assets controlled or managed by autonomous systems.

The broader blockchain AI market is projected to grow from roughly $6 billion in 2024 to $50 billion by 2030, according to industry estimates.

Read also: Bitcoin Rebounds Toward $70K After US-Iran Clash – ‘Sign Of Life,’ Says VanEck CEO

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<