The analyst said that the stock is forming a round bottom reversal pattern with support near ₹430 and targets up to ₹755.

Chambal Fertilizers is showing signs of a bullish reversal as it consolidates near key technical levels. The stock has rallied 7% in the last five sessions.

SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak outlined a breakout trade setup, highlighting support and target zones.

Pathak said Chambal Fertilizers is currently displaying a potential round bottom reversal pattern and is consolidating above ₹550, marking a level that has historically acted as resistance.

He noted that a breakout above ₹550 would be a bullish signal, with the next targets placed at ₹634, ₹691, and ₹755.

The support zone remains strong at ₹430, with the range of ₹480–₹510 identified as a strategic accumulation area for traders seeking favorable risk-reward opportunities.

Pathak also highlighted that the stock has moved above the 9-day EMA, which now acts as immediate support, indicating early signs of a momentum shift.

A breakdown below ₹430 would invalidate the bullish setup, he added.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Chambal Fertilizers was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has risen 12.8% so far in 2025.

