Centrus said its subsidiary, American Centrifuge Operating LLC, signed a long-term agreement with Fluor to handle engineering, procurement, and construction work tied to the capacity buildout in Piketon, Ohio.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) on Wednesday named Fluor Corp. (FLR) as the engineering and construction lead for the expansion of its uranium enrichment operations in Ohio.

The move marks an important step in Centrus’ effort to scale domestic nuclear fuel production amid rising demand.

Strategic Partnership

Following the announcement, Centrus Energy stock traded over 7% lower in Wednesday’s premarket.

