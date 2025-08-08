The company said Harill is resigning to pursue other opportunities after four years as the CFO.

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) said on Friday it has named Todd Tinelli as the company’s new chief financial officer, effective August 11, after Kevin Harrill resigned.

The firm stated that Harill is looking to pursue other opportunities after four years as the CFO. Before that, he served as the company’s chief accounting officer.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<