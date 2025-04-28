The company now expects the health benefits ratio for the full year to be in the range of 88.9% to 89.5%, up from its previous guidance of 88.4% to 89%.

Shares of Centene Corporation (CNC) declined 7% on Friday, despite the company's first-quarter earnings topping Wall Street estimates, as it reported a rise in medical costs.

The company reported a health benefits ratio (HBR) of 87.5% for the quarter, up from 87.1% in the comparable period of 2024. The metric compares a health insurer's healthcare-related costs to its premium revenue.

The increase in HBR was primarily driven by a higher Medicaid HBR due to influenza-and-like illnesses, the company said. The first-quarter HBR in its Medicaid business came in at 93.6%, up from 90.9% in the corresponding period of 2024.

The company now expects HBR for the full year in the range of 88.9% to 89.5%, up from its previous guidance of 88.4% to 89%.

The firm reported an adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90, up from $2.26 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, and above an analyst estimate of $2.52, according to FinChat data.

Revenue for the three months through the end of March came in at $46.62 billion, up from $40.41 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and above an estimated $43.25 billion.

The company’s total medicaid memberships fell 2.5% to 12.96 million in the quarter, while total commercial memberships jumped 27% to 6.07 million.

Medical costs in the quarter came in at $36.5 billion, up from $30.93 billion in the prior-year period.

Centene increased its 2025 health insurance premium and service revenues guidance range by $6 billion to a range of $164 billion to $166 billion.

The insurer stated that its new forecast reflects expectations of $5 billion in additional individual marketplace premium revenue due to outperformance in enrollment throughout the first quarter, as well as $1 billion in additional premium revenue from Medicare member retention.

The company’s premium and services revenue increased 17% to $42.49 billion during the first quarter.

For the full year, the company expects adjusted EPS greater than $7.25 and revenue in the range of $178.5 billion to $181.5 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Centene rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours while message volume jumped from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

CNC's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:35 a.m. ET on April 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



CNC stock is down by about 5% so far this year and by about 24% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<