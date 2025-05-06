Celsius’s North American revenue declined 10% year over year to $306.5 million, but International revenue jumped 41% year over year to $22.8 million.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) reported downbeat first-quarter results on Tuesday, with revenue and earnings falling short of Wall Street estimates.

Revenue fell 7% year-on-year (YoY) to $320.3 million during the quarter and failed to meet a Street estimate of $342.31 million. The slide in revenue was impacted by the timing and structure of the company’s U.S. distributor incentive program and elevated retail promotional allowances.

Celsius’ North America revenue declined 10% YoY to $306.5 million. International revenue jumped 41% YoY to $22.8 million, driven by organic growth in our legacy EMEA markets and momentum in newly launched markets, including the UK, Ireland, France, Australia, and New Zealand.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.18, falling below an analyst estimate of $0.19. Net income declined to $34.42 million for the quarter compared to $64.85 million in the same quarter a year ago.

CEO John Fieldly said the company saw business fundamentals strengthen through the quarter and is encouraged by the positive momentum heading into the second quarter (Q2).

“With the Alani Nu acquisition now closed, continued gains in retail shelf space, and strong international growth across both legacy and new markets, we are confident in our growth strategy, and we believe that we are well-positioned as a leader in modern energy,” he said.

The company pointed out that Alani Nu surpassed $1 billion in trailing 52-week retail sales for the period ended Apr. 13, 2025.

Celsius said its retail sales declined 3% YoY. However, the retail sales portfolio in U.S.-tracked channels reflected sustained consumer demand for sugar-free products.

Following the earnings announcement, Celsius’ stock slid nearly 3% in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has gained 24% in 2025 but has lost over 56% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <