Stephens and Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock to $65 from $55.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) got multiple price target hikes from Wall Street on Monday following the energy drink maker’s strong quarterly results last week that showed continued market share gains and growing demand for its products.

Shares of Celsius jumped 4% during midday trading after brokerages Stephens and Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock to $65 from $55. Retail sentiment on the stock remained unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

CELH sentiment and message volume August 11, 2025, as of 11:40 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The retail user message count on the stock also increased 78% in the last seven days on Stocktwits. Stephens maintained an ‘overweight’ rating, according to TheFly. Commentary around household penetration, retail execution, and stepped-up marketing "all point to a constructive setup" into the second half of 2025, noted Stephens, adding that the brokerage remains positive on a multiyear opportunity.

Truist maintained a ‘Buy’ rating and adjusted the brokerage’s model following the company's second-quarter earnings beat last week. Truist raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) view to $558 million from $409 million and its fiscal 2026 EBITDA view to $676 million from $553 million.

Celsius CEO John Fieldly noted last week that the results were boosted by Alani Nutrition, a health and wellness brand that Celsius bought. A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the stock could hit $60 this month.

Celsius stock has jumped over 100% so far this year and risen 42% in the last 12 months.

