Cava’s sales miss and lingering uncertainty over Nvidia’s China chip sales kept traders actively engaged with both stocks.

A tame consumer price inflation report drove the broader market and tech stocks to record territory on Tuesday, as the odds of a Fed fund rate cut at the September meeting surged, perking up risk appetite.

As the market trades at new highs, the following stocks saw brisk trading activity in Tuesday’s after-hours session:

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)

After-hours move: -22.37%

Trading volume: 7.61 million

Cava shares fell sharply after the Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain lowered its full-year same-store sales forecast after reporting mixed results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

If the after-hours losses are sustained in Wednesday’s regular session, the stock is on track to record its worst-ever single-day performance.

Retail sentiment toward the stock, however, improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (96/100) by late Tuesday, from ‘bullish’ a day ago. The message volume also rose to ‘extremely high’ levels.

CAVA stock is down over 25% this year, reflecting the shaky fundamentals of the restaurant sector amid inflationary pressure and slowing growth.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

After-hours move: -0.13%

Trading volume: 6.01 million

Nvidia stock underperformed the broader market on Tuesday amid uncertainty surrounding China's chip exports. While President Donald Trump suggested he would permit the export of a stripped-down Blackwell artificial intelligence (AI) chip to China, his administration has yet to confirm either the H20 export licence or the rumored15% cut it is seeking from the sales of China-compliant AI chips by Nvidia and AMD.

Separately, Chinese authorities have reportedly asked local companies and state enterprises not to use Nvidia’s H20 chips, especially for any government or national security-related work.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nvidia stock tempered to ‘neutral’ (51/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, and the message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

NVIDIA stock has risen over 36% so far this year.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

After-hours move: -0.37%

Trading volume: 6.00 million

Intel stock rallied nearly 5.5% on Tuesday, with the upside inspired by the U.S. inflation report and hopes of a turnaround at the struggling chipmaker. The company’s CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, who is under fire for his investments in Chinese companies, is attempting to set the record straight, with his visit to the White House being one of the steps in the right direction.

Reports of the company forging a joint venture (JV) for its manufacturing assets also encouraged investors. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra said in a report released on Tuesday that TSMC (TSMC) remains the favored entity to run Intel's fabs via a minority interest.

The analyst believes a JV outcome is likely and would represent a positive catalyst for the stock.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Intel stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (92/100), with the message volume at ‘high levels.’

Intel stock is up about 8.8% year-to-date.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH)

After-hours move: +1.52%

Trading volume: 4.41 million

Shares of the U.K.-based farm and heavy construction machinery company climbed 1.5% in the after-hours session. Although there wasn’t any major company-specific news flow, investor interest in the stock may be due to U.S. peer Deere, Inc. (DE) second-quarter results due before the market opens on Friday.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward CNH stock improved to ‘bullish’ (55) from ‘neutral’ a day ago, but the message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

CNH stock has gained 12.6% this year.

Apple, Inc. (AAPL)

After-hours move: unchanged

Trading volume: 4.30 million

Apple shares were on investors’ radar following the recent stock reversal that occurred after the company announced a $100 billion investment in new U.S. manufacturing. Separately, Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened Apple with legal action for deprioritizing his xAI app on the App Store.

Traders also reacted to an extension to the U.S.-China trade truce by another 90 days, given that the country is one of Apple’s key supply bases and markets.

Taking advantage of the recent stock gain, Apple SVP of Retail and Products Deidre O’Brien has offloaded some of her shares, the company revealed in a filing on Tuesday.

Retail sentiment toward the stock tempered to ‘bullish’ by late Tuesday, from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago. The message volume on the stream remained ‘high.’

Notwithstanding Apple stock’s recent resurgence, it is down about 8% year-to-date. The stock now trades at its highest level since March 10.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<