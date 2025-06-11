According to the report by Ark, the valuation implies a 38% compound annual rate of return from its last funding round, which took place in December 2024, at a valuation of $350 billion.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment said on Tuesday that Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s valuation could reach $2.5 trillion by 2030.

According to Ark's report, the valuation implies a 38% compound annual rate of return from its last funding round, which took place in December 2024, at $350 billion.

Ark considers a range of scenarios before arriving at an enterprise value. The investment management firm believes that SpaceX could generate nearly $200 billion in revenue by 2030, with a significant portion of this revenue coming from its satellite internet providing unit, Starlink.

As of June 9, Starlink is present in over 140 countries and has an active customer base of 6 million. On Tuesday, SpaceX launched 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit to expand its service.

Ark believes that SpaceX will” devote only a small portion” of its budget to Mars until the Starlink constellation is complete.

The investment firm calculated the total enterprise value of the aerospace company’s assets at the Red Planet at about $1 billion in 2030.

SpaceX plans to land the first uncrewed mission on Mars by 2026 to gather data for later human space missions.

The Cathie Wood-led firm also projected that another Musk venture, Tesla’s enterprise value, would reach $8 trillion by 2030.

Concerns arose over government support for SpaceX’s goals last week as Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump were involved in an online feud. However, Trump told reporters on Monday that he had no plans to cut off Starlink access at the White House.

“I may move the Tesla around a little bit, but I don't think we'll be doing that with Starlink. It's a good service,” Trump said, referring to the high-speed satellite internet unit of SpaceX.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<