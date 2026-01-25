ARK Invest says tokenized assets could reach $11 trillion by 2030 as stablecoins, Ethereum, and institutions push finance on-chain.

ARK Invest projects that tokenized assets could grow from about $19 billion to over $11 trillion by 2030.

Stablecoins surpassed $300 billion in supply in 2025, increasingly used for settlement, liquidity, and cross-border payments.

Ethereum remains the leading blockchain for tokenization, hosting over $400B in on-chain capital, per ARK data.

Tokenization is no longer a niche crypto experiment! ARK Invest believes it is becoming a core financial infrastructure trend that could move trillions of dollars onto blockchains.

ARK Invest predicted that tokenized assets could grow from roughly $19 billion to more than $11 trillion by 2030, driven by stablecoins, tokenized securities, and institutional adoption of blockchain-based infrastructure in the Big Ideas 2026 research report.

According to ARK, the market nearly tripled in 2025 to about $19 billion, led by tokenized U.S. Treasuries and commodities. The firm said tokenization is expanding beyond pilots and into production use cases across payments, capital markets, and asset management.

ARK highlighted stablecoins as a key catalyst, noting that global stablecoin supply surpassed $300 billion in 2025 while transaction volumes reached record highs. The report said stablecoins are increasingly being used as settlement layers and liquidity tools rather than purely crypto-native instruments.

CEO Cathie Wood noted that “in terms of remittances and emerging market activity, [we’re] seeing stablecoins usurp the role we thought Bitcoin would provide,” on an ARK Invest video.

According to ARK, Ethereum (ETH) remains the dominant blockchain for tokenized assets, with more than $400 billion in capital represented on-chain. The firm said stablecoins and large-cap tokens account for roughly 90% of on-chain value across major networks, reinforcing Ethereum’s position as the primary settlement layer for tokenization. Interestingly, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink also commended the blockchain for being “more secure than ever.”

World Economic Forum Addresses The Tokenization Shift

The discussion aligned with the annual meeting at the World Economic Forum, held last week, where global finance and crypto leaders debated whether tokenization was entering a breakout phase in 2026.

During a WEF panel moderated by CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe anchor Karen Tso, speakers including Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters, Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Euroclear CEO Valérie Urbain, and Banque de France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau discussed how tokenization is moving from experimentation toward real-world deployment.

Armstrong said tokenization could reduce friction in financial markets by enabling faster settlement and more efficient capital movement, while Winters said banks are increasingly engaging with tokenization where client demand intersects with regulated infrastructure.

European policymakers reiterated support for tokenization in wholesale markets, while maintaining caution around privately issued digital currencies.

