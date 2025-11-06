During an interview with CNBC, Wood reiterated her support for Musk ahead of the crucial shareholder vote scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood reportedly stated on Thursday that Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk deserves the $1 trillion compensation package.

“It’s a very big story run by the most productive visionary human being on Earth, so we think he deserves his pay package.” — Cathie Wood, founder and CEO, Ark Invest

Tesla shares were up 0.46% in Thursday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

