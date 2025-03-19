user
user

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence

On Stocktwits, one bullish watcher said the stock has already hit the bottom and should rise to $350 by the end of the year.

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Carvana recovered about 0.4% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after falling more than 10% earlier in the day, but retail traders are looking at buying the dip.

Last week, BofA lowered the price target on Carvana to $220 from $270 with a Buy rating, Fly reported. With year-over-year unit growth of 50% in Q4 and data pointing to another unit beat in Q1, Carvana is still gaining significant share, said the report citing the analyst.

According to the firm, President Donald Trump's "period of transition" and ongoing uncertainty have resulted in the stock being one of the biggest underperformers in recent weeks, according to the report.

Carvana shares have dropped 40% in the last 30 days, setting them on track for their worst monthly performance since October 2024.

On Stocktwits, one bullish watcher said the stock has already hit the bottom and should rise to $350 by the end of the year.

Another bullish trader suggested the stock should appreciate when tariffs are executed if it makes cars expensive.

In the meantime, a bearish watcher said that with massive put volumes, the stock was setting up for a second round of bear flag breakdown.

Overall, sentiment on Stocktwits improved from 'bullish' to 'bearish' in a week. Message volume has dipped into 'extremely low' levels.

Screenshot 2025-03-19 at 1.06.44 PM.png CVNA sentiment and message volume on March 18 as of 2 am ET

For its fourth-quarter earnings, the used car retailer's earnings per share stood at $0.64, beating estimates of $0.30. Revenues were $3.55 billion, up 46% year over year, beating Wall Street expectations of $3.34 billion. Its 2024 revenue stood at $13.67 billion, up 27% from a year earlier.

During its earnings call, Carvana said it expects a "strong 2025" with "significant growth in both retail units sold and Adjusted EBITDA," including a sequential increase in retail units sold and Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2025.

Carvana stock is down 18% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

Autodesk Activist Drama Unfolds As Starboard Reportedly Gears Up For Proxy Fight: Retail Traders Divided

Autodesk Activist Drama Unfolds As Starboard Reportedly Gears Up For Proxy Fight: Retail Traders Divided

Instacart Ties Up With Adonis For Health Plan Billing: Retail Sentiment Lags

Instacart Ties Up With Adonis For Health Plan Billing: Retail Sentiment Lags

Morgan Stanley In Spotlight After Reports Of Workforce Reduction, Retail’s Yet To React

Morgan Stanley In Spotlight After Reports Of Workforce Reduction, Retail’s Yet To React

Recent Stories

Are TCS, Infosys at risk? Moody's report flags US immigration policy concerns AJR

Are TCS, Infosys at risk? Moody's report flags US immigration policy concerns

IPL 2025: How to book match tickets? Guide for all 10 teams ddr

IPL 2025: How to book match tickets? Guide for all 10 teams

BREAKING: 'Important that all hostages are released': India expresses concern over situation in Gaza shk

BREAKING: 'Important that all hostages are released': India expresses concern over situation in Gaza

UP ATS arrests Kanpur ordnance factory employee for leaking defence secrets to Pakistani spy via social media shk

UP ATS arrests Kanpur ordnance factory employee for leaking defence secrets to Pakistani spy via social media

Gal Gadot receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, celebrates with family NTI

Gal Gadot receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, celebrates with family

Recent Videos

World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

Video Icon
Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Video Icon