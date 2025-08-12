The deal will add over 750 providers across more than 250 practice locations in 14 states to its MSO platform, the company said.

Cardinal Health (CAH) on Tuesday said its multi-specialty management services organization (MSO) platform is set to acquire healthcare platform Solaris Health.

Cardinal Health will provide approximately $1.9 billion in cash to its MSO platform, called The Specialty Alliance, for the acquisition. Once the acquisition is completed, Cardinal will own about 75% of The Specialty Alliance.

The Specialty Alliance will buy Solaris Health from Lee Equity Partners and Solaris Health's physician owners. The deal will add over 750 providers across more than 250 practice locations in 14 states to its MSO platform, Cardinal said.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

