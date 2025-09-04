The new Texas facility will ship approximately 10,000 packages containing critical medical supplies daily directly to people's homes nationwide.

Cardinal Health (CAH) announced on Thursday the opening of a new distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas, and stated that it will also break ground on a new distribution center in Sacramento, California, this fiscal year.

The new Texas facility marks the company’s third distribution center built from the ground up in just three years, the company said, while adding that it will ship approximately 10,000 packages containing critical medical supplies per day directly to people's homes across the country. The supplies will help manage conditions like diabetes, sleep apnea, and urological conditions, the firm added.

