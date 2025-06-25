Midnight pairs the non-spendable NIGHT token with burnable DUST fees to deliver predictable costs and private transactions across Cardano and Midnight.

Midnight’s new tokenomics read like sci-fi finance: one token to rule, one resource to burn, and a cross-chain mirror keeping everyone honest.

The headline act is the NIGHT token. NIGHT lives natively on Cardano (ADA), mirrors on Midnight, and never gets spent. Instead it sits pretty, generates DUST, and votes on upgrades. Holders love that predictability. They move NIGHT around, stake it, or bridge it, but they never watch it disappear in a fee furnace.

Inflation is capped at twenty-four billion. Once block rewards taper off, no more NIGHT enters the universe. Scarcity and clarity in one shiny wrapper.

Enter DUST, the expendable sidekick. DUST is private, non-transferable, and born from NIGHT balances. Use the chain, burn the DUST, and watch it decay if you hoard. No hoarding equals no congestion games. Because DUST is shielded, addresses stay hidden, and MEV vultures get nothing to sniff.

Burned DUST keeps spam down while keeping regulators calm since it cannot moon in price. Need more? Just hold more NIGHT and let the faucet run.

Cross-chain logic makes sure supply math never lies. Unlock NIGHT on Midnight, it locks on Cardano. Unlock on Cardano, it locks on Midnight. Double spending? Not a chance. Block producers earn fresh NIGHT plus ADA, making Cardano stake pool operators very interested.

Treasury and Reserve pots keep development funded long after meme coins fade.

The distribution? Glacier Drop hands 50 percent of NIGHT straight to Cardano wallets, another chunk to Bitcoin alumni, and the rest via puzzles, lost-and-found claims, and scavenger hunts. Everyone who ever bothered to hold blue-chip coins gets a chance at the table (ADA, BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, AVAX, XRP, and BAT).

Why care? Predictable fees in DUST beat guessing gas every hour. Privacy without tinfoil complexity lures real users. Multichain accounting shows respect for existing communities.

And the cooperative marketplace lets dApps sponsor users, so grandma never touches an exchange. Midnight may be late to the L2 party, yet with NIGHT, DUST, and a no-nonsense bridge, it arrives with better snacks.

