Canada Goose’s revenue slipped last fiscal year, and the company is leaning on heavier marketing and fresh product categories to reignite growth.

Canada Goose and its controlling shareholder, Bain Capital, are working on a deal that could take the premium jackets and parkas seller private, according to a report from CNBC late Tuesday.

The Canadian firm, whose shares are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, could be valued at $1.4 billion, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment turned 'extremely bullish,' from 'neutral' the previous day, as users digested the buyout news.

GOOS sentiment and message volume as of August 25 | Source: Stocktwits

The development comes as Canada Goose's business has struggled in key markets of late. Its revenue declined 1.1% in constant currency terms in the last fiscal year ending March, compared to 10.9% growth in 2023 and 9.6% growth in 2024.

The weakness is particularly pronounced in the EMEA region and China, the company's largest market.

CNBC reported that Bain had received verbal offers from Boyu Capital and Advent International, which value the firm at around $1.35 billion. Other interested buyers include Bosideng International, a Shanghai-based maker of down jackets, and a consortium formed by private-equity firm FountainVest Capital and Anta Sports Product.

A separate report on Monday listed China's Anta Sports as a prospective buyer for the Pinault family's stake in German sportswear giant Puma.

Bain acquired an undisclosed controlling stake in Canada Goose, reportedly for $250 million, in 2013. Canada Goose's New York-listed shares have gained over 21% so far this year, lifting its market value to $1.18 billion.

The company is doubling down on marketing, and also adding sweaters, sunglasses, and footwear as it seeks to grow from being a parka specialist to an all-season brand with sustained sales during off-peak seasons.

