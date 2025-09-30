The stock has corrected 32% this year, but technical charts show a potential turnaround.

Sona BLW shares have been in a downtrend, losing 10% in the last month. And technical charts now indicate an upside potential if the stock shows a sustained breakout.

Internal governance and legal family disputes that have surfaced after the sudden demise of the company's chairman and non-executive director, Sunjay Kapur, have sparked investor concerns and weighed on sentiment.

SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak noted that Sona BLW is trading near key resistance levels. It is below the 9-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of ₹419, which is currently acting as resistance.

Pathak said that the stock is trading in a consolidation range, facing strong resistance near ₹430 and finding strong support around ₹400.

Add-on Accumulation Opportunity

The ₹370–₹380 zone, where historical buying interest has been observed, offers a favorable risk–reward entry point, according to him. Since Sona BLW is near a significant support level, a potential trend reversal is likely, shifting from a short-term downtrend to a fresh upward momentum.

Pathak added that a sustained breakout above ₹430 can pave the way for the ₹519–₹576 levels in the short term. And a decisive breakdown below ₹300 may trigger further downside. He advised maintaining a strict stop-loss discipline.

Target prices have been identified at ₹519, ₹576, and ₹612.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment moved to ‘neutral’ a day ago. It was ‘bearish’ last week.

Sona BLW sentiment and message volume on Sep 30 as of 11:40 am IST.

Sona BLW shares have declined 32% year-to-date (YTD).

