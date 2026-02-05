Peloton is expected to report a loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $676 million, according to Stocktwits data.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is all set to report its second-quarter (Q2) earnings on Thursday, and retail investors are focusing on some key fundamental metrics as the company looks to stem the loss of members.

Peloton shares were down 0.2% in Thursday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory, while message volumes were at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

Peloton is expected to report a loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $676 million, according to Stocktwits data.

What Are Stocktwits Users Thinking?

The opinions of retail users on Stocktwits were divided, with some expressing optimism about the company’s upcoming earnings, while others posted a bearish outlook.

One bullish user said they expect Peloton to post an earnings beat on Thursday on the back of new products and increased subscription pricing.

Another user stated that while they are bullish on PTON, the company needs to improve revenue and stop losing members.

However, a bearish user pointed out that there is a lot of competition in this space and that there are new health clubs everywhere.

