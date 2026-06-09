Oracle is slated to report its fourth-quarter results after the markets close on Wednesday.

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne raised the price target on Oracle to $245 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares, indicating an upside potential of nearly 16% from its last close.

TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood also raised the price target on Oracle to $300 from $250 with a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares ahead of Q4 results this week.

Analysts expect revenue to increase about 20% to $19.09 billion in the fourth quarter, according to estimates from Fiscal.ai.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has drawn significant attention from retail investors and Wall Street analysts ahead of its fourth-quarter print due on Wednesday as all eyes are on the company’s ambitious capacity expansion plans amid growing AI demand.

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Retail chatter around the company jumped 234% in 24 hours, according to Stocktwits data, even as the company attracted price target hikes from multiple Wall Street analysts.

What’s Wall Street Saying?

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne raised the price target on Oracle to $245 from $220 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares, as per TheFly. This indicates an upside potential of nearly 16% from its last close.

The analyst cited the company's upcoming fiscal Q4 results, citing optimism over the company’s strategic alignment and growth potential despite complexities around capital expenditure.

TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood also raised the price target on Oracle to $300 from $250 with a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares ahead of Q4 results this week. The analyst said that it thinks the combination of a step-up in GPU capacity alongside a cut to operating expenditure makes for a favorable setup, as per TheFly.

Oppenheimer hiked the price target on Oracle to $275 from $235 with an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares, while reiterating the company as its top 2026 pick ahead of Q4 results.

Last week, Oracle received a series of price target increases from Cantor Fitzgerald, RBC Capital, and Citi, among others.

ORCL Q4 Earnings Expectations

Oracle is slated to report its Q4 results after the markets close on Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue to increase about 20% to $19.09 billion in the fourth quarter, according to estimates from Fiscal.ai. Earnings per share is expected to come in at $1.96 per share.

In the third quarter, Oracle posted a 22% increase in revenue to $17.2 billion, bolstered by an increase in cloud revenue.

ORCL Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

One user said, “Sure seems like they have been surpressing the price as much as they can before earnings. If earnings are a blow out the lid is coming off.”

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Another user estimated a price between $240 and $270 depending on the earnings results.

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ORCL stock has gained over 19% in the last 12 months.

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