On Stocktwits, the 30-day change in message volume in the BigBear stream leading up to late Wednesday was over 4,000%.

Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered decision intelligence solutions company Big Bear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) have been on a tear in recent sessions. The stock has risen in each of the past nine sessions, gaining nearly 69% over the period.

On Stocktwits, retail optimism toward BigBear stock remains high, with platform users remaining ‘extremely bullish’ (81/100) on the stock. The message volume on the stream also remained ‘extremely high.’

BBAI sentiment and message volume as of 3:30 a.m. ET, Sept. 24 | source: Stocktwits

The stock’s technical signals are mixed. While a move above a double-top formation seen in July can position it for further gains, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is in overbought territory (79.35).

Source: Koyfin<

BigBear announced Tuesday that it would deploy advanced AI and orchestration technologies for the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet at UNITAS 2025. “In collaboration with digital solutions leader SMX, BigBear.ai will showcase AI-powered capabilities that can improve coordination, decision-making, and threat detection in vast maritime operation zones where counter-narcotics, human trafficking, and arms smuggling are key concerns,” it said.

An ongoing Stocktwits poll that asked users about the trending stocks on the platform they were most bullish about for the next five years found that a majority (37%) picked BigBear. The poll has received responses from about 11,000 users so far. Quantum computing company IonQ came second on retail traders’ bullish list, followed by Opendoor Technologies (OPEN).

A bullish user premised his optimism on increased institutional interest in the stock and its exposure to AI. “Big money is in this, big time. The Ai future is here!”

Another watcher called for double-digit stock levels this week.

BigBear stock has gained approximately 80% this year. As of the last check, it was up 0.50% in overnight trading.

