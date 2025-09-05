Bernstein raised its price target on Campbell's to $39 from $38 and noted that the company appears to be taking the right steps to revitalize the portfolio, investing in brand support and innovation.

The Campbell’s Company (CPB) experienced multiple price target hikes from Wall Street on Thursday, with TD Cowen citing that the packaged food maker’s annual profit guidance was less negative than initially feared, due to an acceleration of cost savings and near-term tariff mitigation.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $31 from $29 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating, according to TheFly. The firm added that the company’s fourth-quarter results were all better than expected.

Retail sentiment on Campbell’s remained unchanged in the ‘bullish’ territory, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. The retail user message count on the stock jumped 175% in the last 24 hours, as of Thursday morning, and shares of the firm were down nearly 3% during midday trading.

CPB sentiment and message volume September 4, 2025, as of 1:50 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Bernstein also raised its price target on Campbell's to $39 from $38 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm noted that Campbell's seems to be doing the right things to get the portfolio moving again, investing in brand support and innovation, and fueling these investments with stepped-up productivity improvements.

On Wednesday, CEO Mick Beekhuizen stated that consumers remain cautious and are being intentional with their spending, a trend that is expected to persist amid price increases resulting from the Trump administration’s tariffs, which are anticipated to slow demand for goods across the discretionary and consumables categories.

Bernstein added that while snack category dynamics remain sluggish, management expects this portfolio to stabilize by the second half of 2026, noting that it's encouraging to see the recent success of more premium products, such as Milano cookies.

Campbell’s shares have declined nearly 22% this year and fallen over 36% in the last 12 months.

