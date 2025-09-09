The company announced on Tuesday that it had completed its first ever purchase of Chainlink tokens.

Shares of Caliber (CWD) surged more than 500% in pre-market trade on Tuesday after the company announced it had completed its initial purchase of Chainlink (LINK) tokens.

However, the company did not specify how many LINK tokens it had purchased or for what amount. This comes after it announced that Caliber would be pivoting to a digital asset treasury (DAT) system focused on LINK tokens last month.

At the time of writing, Caliber’s stock had jumped 524%. If pre-market gains hold, this could be the biggest one-day gain for the stock on record. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

