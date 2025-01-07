Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. ($CALM) have risen nearly 1.85% in the past week, ahead of the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, lifting retail sentiment.



Wall Street analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of $4.05 on estimated revenues of $751.49 million.

For the most recent quarter, the company posted net income of $150.0 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, missing analyst estimates on EPS. The company beat estimates on revenue twice in the most recent four quarters, and twice on EPS in the same period.



“Our financial and operating results for the first quarter mark a strong start to fiscal 2025 for Cal-Maine Foods. These results reflect favorable demand for shell eggs during most of the quarter and significantly higher market prices compared with the first quarter last year,” Sherman Miller, president and CEO of Cal-Maine Food, said during the company’s last results. He noted that the national egg supply had declined due to the outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus.



Cal-Maine, a producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs, also declared a cash dividend of about $50 million, or $1.02 per share for the most recent quarter.



Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ compared to ‘neutral’ a week ago. While message volumes have remained in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

In October, Cal-Maine said it would invest $40 million in new capital projects to further expand its cage-free production capabilities, Fly.com reported. The company plans to fund the projects through cash-on-hand, sales of investment securities, and operating cash flow.

Cal-Maine Foods stock is up 1.90% year-to-date.

