Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of $4.05 on estimated revenues of $751.49 million.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 6:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 6:33 PM IST

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. ($CALM) have risen nearly 1.85% in the past week, ahead of the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, lifting retail sentiment.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of $4.05 on estimated revenues of $751.49 million.

For the most recent quarter, the company posted net income of $150.0 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, missing analyst estimates on EPS. The company beat estimates on revenue twice in the most recent four quarters, and twice on EPS in the same period. 

“Our financial and operating results for the first quarter mark a strong start to fiscal 2025 for Cal-Maine Foods. These results reflect favorable demand for shell eggs during most of the quarter and significantly higher market prices compared with the first quarter last year,” Sherman Miller, president and CEO of Cal-Maine Food, said during the company’s last results. He noted that the national egg supply had declined due to the outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus. 

Cal-Maine, a producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs, also declared a cash dividend of about $50 million, or $1.02 per share for the most recent quarter.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ compared to ‘neutral’ a week ago. While message volumes have remained in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-01-07 at 5.16.34 PM.png CALM sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 7

In October, Cal-Maine said it would invest $40 million in new capital projects to further expand its cage-free production capabilities, Fly.com reported. The company plans to fund the projects through cash-on-hand, sales of investment securities, and operating cash flow.

Cal-Maine Foods stock is up 1.90% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Tesla Stock Falls Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade, NHTSA Probe: Retail Chatter Spikes

Tesla Stock Falls Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade, NHTSA Probe: Retail Chatter Spikes

Getty Images, Shutterstock Surge On Confirmation Of $3.7B Merger: Retail Applauds The Move

Getty Images, Shutterstock Surge On Confirmation Of $3.7B Merger: Retail Applauds The Move

Suncor Energy Stock Rises Pre-Market On Record Operational Results: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Suncor Energy Stock Rises Pre-Market On Record Operational Results: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Recent Stories

football Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane reveals number of children he wants to have with his wife Aisha Tamba hrd

Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane reveals number of children he wants to have with his wife Aisha Tamba

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Tesla Stock Falls Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade, NHTSA Probe: Retail Chatter Spikes

Tesla Stock Falls Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade, NHTSA Probe: Retail Chatter Spikes

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon