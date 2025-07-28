BYD has been forced to run key operations outside India and manage its local business remotely, despite strong demand continuing to drive EV sales higher in the country.

Chinese EV behemoth BYD is pressing forward with its efforts to expand in India, despite ongoing political tensions and regulatory hurdles that continue to impede its operations.

The company has faced ongoing challenges securing visas for its executives, a problem affecting many Chinese firms since a deadly 2020 border clash between Indian and Chinese troops that severely strained diplomatic ties.

Due to these restrictions, BYD has been forced to hold board meetings and key business discussions outside of India, in cities such as Colombo, Kathmandu, and Singapore, Bloomberg reported.

Ketsu Zhang, BYD’s managing director for India, has reportedly not been able to obtain a work permit since leaving the company’s Chennai office. He now oversees Indian operations remotely from Tokyo, after a stint in BYD’s Shenzhen headquarters.

Visa issues have disrupted not just executive travel but also day-to-day operations. In March, a large group from India, hoping to attend a key BYD dealer event in Shenzhen, had to scale back after most participants, including the company’s own India-based staff, were unable to obtain travel visas.

Still, BYD’s cars are catching on with Indian drivers, with sales in the first half of this year already approaching last year’s total, according to Elara Capital and India’s VAHAN registration data.

However, BYD’s long-term ambitions remain constrained by the Indian government’s firm stance on Chinese investment.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said earlier this year that the government has said “no” to BYD due to concerns around strategic interests.

India has previously rejected BYD’s $1 billion proposal to build a plant with a local partner, a move that prevents the automaker from qualifying for reduced tariffs on imported EVs through a local manufacturing presence.

Separately, India said it will resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals starting July 24, according to a statement from the Indian embassy in China. China’s Foreign Ministry called it a “positive move” and said it is willing to maintain communication and coordination with India.

BYD’s Chinese stock has risen 24.5% so far in 2025.

