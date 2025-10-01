In the three months through the end of September, BYD sold over 1.1 million vehicles, including both battery electric and plug-in hybrids.

Chinese EV giant BYD Co. (BYDDY, BYDDF) announced on Wednesday that it delivered 396,270 new energy vehicles in September, representing a 5.5% decline from the same month in 2024.

This includes 393,060 passenger vehicles, 3,210 commercial vehicles, and 71,256 vehicles exported by the company in September.

