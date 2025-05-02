The company logged sales of 372,615 new-energy passenger vehicles and 7,474 commercial vehicles during the month, including the 79,086 vehicles sold outside China.

Chinese EV giant BYD Co. (BYDDY), on Thursday, reported a 21.3% increase in sales of its new energy vehicles in April to 380,089 units.

BYD manufactures battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles, together referred to as new energy vehicles.

The company reported sales of 372,615 new-energy passenger vehicles and 7,474 commercial vehicles in April, including the 79,086 vehicles sold outside China.

Production of new energy vehicles during the month jumped 15.3% to 385,064 units. BYD is the biggest rival to U.S. EV maker Tesla Inc.

U.S.-listed smaller Chinese EV players Li Auto (LI), Nio Inc (NIO), and Xpeng (XPEV) also reported a year-on-year increase in sales for April.

Xpeng delivered 35,045 EVs in the month, marking a growth of 273% compared to the same period last year.

Nio, whose Firefly brand started deliveries in late April, reported a 53% increase in deliveries to 23,900 units.

Li Auto, meanwhile, delivered 33,939 vehicles in April 2025, representing a 31.6% increase.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., Ford reported a steep 39.4% decline in EV sales in the country during April.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BYDDY is currently in the bullish territory, as is the sentiment around NIO.

BYDDY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:26 p.m. ET on May 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

NIO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:26 p.m. ET on May 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



Retail sentiment around LI and XPEV, however, trended in neutral territory.

LI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:28 p.m. ET on May 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

XPEV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:28 p.m. ET on May 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

BYDDY stock is up by about 43% so far this year and by about 73% over the past 12 months.

While LI and XPEV stock are up by 1% and 63%, respectively, this year, NIO stock is down by about 13%.

