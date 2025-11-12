According to a Reuters report on Tuesday, citing a Citi report, the EV maker is doubling down on overseas expansion as competition intensifies at home.

Chinese EV giant BYD (BYDDY, BYDDF) is reportedly planning to sell up to 1.6 million vehicles outside of China next year, as competition intensifies within its home country.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a Citi report, that the EV maker is doubling down on overseas expansion and targeting high double-digit growth from 2025.

This year, BYD is expected to sell between 900,000 and one million vehicles outside of China. In 2026, the company is eyeing an overseas sales volume of 1.5 to 1.6 million vehicles. The growth in volume, as per Citi which met with BYD management on Tuesday, will apparently be driven by new model launches.

According to Citi’s report, the Europe, North America, and ASEAN regions accounted for one-third of total overseas sales in 2025, Reuters noted.

Decline In Capex

The company also expects a significant decline in capital expenditure in 2026 as vehicle and battery production capacity meet demand, the report added.

Citi, however, did not divulge the company’s overall sales target for next year, Reuters noted. For 2025, the company aims to deliver a total of 4.6 million vehicles, up from the 4.27 million sold in 2024. As of the end of October, the company had already sold 3.7 million vehicles, comprising both passenger and commercial vehicles.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BYDDF stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

BYDDF's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

BYDDF stock is up by 15% this year and by 10% over the past 12 months.

