BYD’s Executive Vice President, Stella Li, said the company will also expand its stores to more than 1,000 locations in 32 countries across Europe.

According to a Bloomberg report, Li announced on Monday at the Munich auto show that BYD now has 13 cars on sale in Europe, up from six cars two years ago. The company will also expand its stores to more than 1,000 in 32 countries across Europe, Li added.

This comes at a time when the sales growth of electric vehicles and hybrids has slowed down to an 18-month low, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), reported Reuters.

