The company is also preparing to start production at its new Hungary plant early next year as part of its broader international expansion.

BYD expects exports to account for approximately 20% of its total sales this year, thanks to strong overseas demand, improved logistics, and a steady rollout of new models.

Li said BYD plans to ship between 800,000 and 1 million vehicles abroad in 2025, out of an expected 4.6 million total sales, up from less than 10% of 4.26 million deliveries in 2024 coming from overseas markets, South China Morning Post reported, citing Li Yunfei, the company’s general manager of branding and public relations.

The company’s growing fleet of eight car-carrying ships, including one that can transport more than 9,000 vehicles, has made it easier to move cars to key markets such as Europe and Southeast Asia.

Li said BYD also plans to launch all of its China-developed cars overseas, double its European showrooms to 2,000 by 2026, and begin production at its new Hungary plant early next year. The automaker already runs factories in Thailand and Brazil.

BYD’s overseas sales jumped 145% in the second quarter of 2025 to 258,182 units, making up about 22% of total deliveries.

Led by billionaire Wang Chuanfu, BYD is one of the few Chinese EV makers in black, as more than 50 battle for market share. Li said the government’s recent crackdown on aggressive discounting is helping the market stabilize, and that clearer long-term policies will help guide the next stage of industry growth.

To promote EV adoption, BYD recently opened an off-road circuit in Zhengzhou, complete with driving experience zones and test tracks.

While BYD’s global presence continues to strengthen, the company has faced headwinds in Japan, where it is offering discounts of up to 1 million yen ($6,700) to boost sales.

The automaker has sold only 5,300 vehicles in Japan from January 2023 through June 2025, in part due to competition from the nation's top three automakers, including Toyota, Nissan and Honda, which have built strong positions in the hybrid segment.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BYD was ‘neutral’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

BYD’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 22% so far in 2025.

