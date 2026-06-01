The U.S. Department of Defense has officially designated major Chinese conglomerates, including Alibaba, Baidu and BYD, as entities aiding the Chinese military, a move that restricts them from receiving Pentagon contracts.

The U.S. Department of Defense added Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc., and electric vehicle manufacturer BYD Co., Ltd. to its updated Section 1260H list of "Chinese military companies."

Federal documentation identifies these companies as military-civil fusion contributors to the Chinese defense industrial base.

Pentagon will refrain from entering into, extending or renewing procurement contracts for goods, services or technologies with the designated firms and their affiliates.

The U.S. Department of Defense has formally updated its roster of entities with ties to Beijing's armed forces, adding China's e-commerce firm Alibaba, search engine Baidu and EV maker BYD to the list.

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According to an official notice by the Department of Defense (DoD), the Chinese firms have been designated as "Chinese military companies" operating directly or indirectly within the United States.

The listings were issued under Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act, which mandates the Pentagon to maintain and regularly update a registry of commercial entities deemed to be assisting the Chinese military planning apparatus.

US Department of Defense View On BABA, BIDU, BYD

According to the official government filing, the Pentagon determined that tech giant Alibaba operates as a military-civil fusion contributor to the Chinese defense industrial base due to its indirect affiliation with the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) and its direct ties to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Other prominent firms added to the multi-entity list alongside Alibaba, Baidu and BYD include cybersecurity company Qihoo 360 and drone manufacturer Aerospace CH UAV Co., Ltd.

The explicit designation serves to notify the public and the private sector of the potential national security risks associated with the entities. Under U.S. defense guidelines, the blacklisting does not levy immediate, sweeping financial sanctions against the corporations. However, the designation legally prevents the Department of Defense from executing, renewing, or extending any procurement contracts for goods, services, or technical components with the listed companies or any of their corporate affiliates.

U.S. defense officials stated that the designations are vital for protecting domestic defense networks from integrated foreign tracking and intellectual property transfers.

Spokespersons for Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD did not immediately issue formal statements regarding their placement on the defense registry.

BABA, BIDU, BYD Retail View

Retail sentiment on Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) stock was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes. Overall retail chatter on BABA has jumped 228% from the previous trading session, while BIDU stock has seen its retail message flows jump 100% over the past week.

Sentiment for BYD (BYDDF) was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

BABA stock has lost about 19% year-to-date, BIDU and BYD have dropped close to 2.3%.

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