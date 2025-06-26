The stock has rebounded twice near ₹2,380 in recent sessions, mirroring a reversal pattern last seen in April.

Shares of Balkrishna Industries remain under pressure but are holding above a key long-term support near the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal said the current downtrend may offer a buy-on-dip opportunity with a ₹2,350 stop loss and upside targets of ₹2,600–₹2,650.

At the time of writing, shares of Balkrishna Industries were trading at ₹2,428.30, up 1.2% on the day.

Pal noted that Balkrishna Industries has been in a continuous downtrend since early June, trading below its 14-, 55-, and 200-day EMAs.

Technical indicators like MACD and Parabolic SAR reflect ongoing weakness, but Pal highlighted that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) around 14 could be a signal of oversold conditions.

On the weekly chart, Pal said the stock is holding support near its 200-day EMA around ₹2,380.

He observed that Balkrishna bounced from ₹2,391 last week and again from ₹2,388.20 this week, currently trading around ₹2,399.50.

A similar setup occurred in April when the stock reversed from ₹2,360 and rallied to ₹2,816 by early May.

On the long-term buy and sell levels, Pal said the recommendation was a buy-on-dip with a stop loss of ₹2,350.

He added that if it sustains above the 14-day EMA, it will retest ₹2,500 and can go up to ₹2,600–₹2,650 on continued buying.

On fundamentals, Pal said Balkrishna Industries is a large-cap off-highway tire manufacturer with a market cap of ₹46,000–₹48,000 crore and trading at a P/E multiple of 27x–30x. “

The company has a strong balance sheet with low debt, has given regular dividends, has a ROE of 15%–18%. Promoter holding stands at 58%.

Pal cited its global presence and focus on niche segments as long-term positives, while advising caution over currency fluctuations, raw material prices, and global demand uncertainties.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 15.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<