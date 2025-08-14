Peter Thiel-led cryptocurrency exchange Bullish had a blockbuster debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, skyrocketing nearly 200%.

U.S. equities were mixed in Wednesday’s midday trade as investors await wholesale inflation data after the consumer price index (CPI) print on Tuesday led to a surge in expectations about interest rate cuts in September.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.03% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100, fell 0.16%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Wednesday’s midday trade:

Bullish (BLSH)

Peter Thiel-led cryptocurrency exchange Bullish had a blockbuster debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday, skyrocketing nearly 200%. Bullish raised $1.1 billion in an oversubscribed issue. The shares rose as much as 197% after listing, before paring some of the gains.

BLSH stock is up 176% since listing on Wednesday.

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV)

CoreWeave shares plunged more than 18% in Wednesday’s midday session after the company’s second-quarter loss came in at $0.27 per share, higher than the $0.23 loss per share expected by analysts, according to Stocktwits data.

CRWV stock is up 204% year-to-date.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

AMD shares hit a new 52-week high of $186.65 on Wednesday and were up more than 5% at the time of writing. The surge follows the firm’s announcement on Monday that it had received approval from the U.S. government to export certain artificial intelligence chips to China.

AMD stock is up 52% year-to-date.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion shares surged over 6% as Ethereum (ETH) prices surged beyond $4,700, taking it closer to its all-time high of $4,878. BitMine holds the largest Ethereum treasury, with its holdings of more than 1.15 million ETH.

BMNR stock is up 746% year-to-date.

Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY)

Paramount Skydance shares ripped more than 60% in Wednesday’s midday trade, days after the completion of Paramount Global and Skydance Media’s merger. On Monday, the newly merged entity acquired the U.S. rights of TKO Group Holdings Inc.’s (TKO) UFC for $7.7 billion in a seven-year deal.

PSKY stock is up 49% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<