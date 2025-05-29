Analyst sees fresh upside in DLF, Lloyds Metals, driven by chart breakout and positive news triggers.

SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande is bullish on DLF and Lloyds Metals in the short term, driven by strong technical chart setups and bullish momentum.

He expects both stocks to deliver strong gains in the coming weeks.

DLF

DLF, India’s leading real estate company, is likely to launch its first Mumbai housing project in the next two weeks.

This is a premium residential project in Andheri (West), developed in partnership with the Trident Group under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme in Mumbai.

On the technical front, DLF has seen a positive breakout on the weekly charts, with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) around 57. Pande expects the stock to reach new highs.

He notes that the daily charts reveal a strong support around ₹770 - ₹750 levels, with a suggested stop loss on a closing basis at ₹730.

Pande has set a target of ₹950 on DLF to be achieved by August 25.

DLF shares are down 3% year-to-date (YTD).

Lloyds Metals

Lloyds Metals and Energy stands out as a leading player in India’s iron and steel sector, operating as the sole iron ore miner in Maharashtra.

The stock has shown strength on the daily charts, trading above its supertrend level. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around 68, and Average Directional Index (ADX) is around 22.5.

On the monthly charts, Lloyds Metals is near its all-time high, and a breakout above this would lead to positive momentum in the coming days.

Pande identified strong support levels around ₹1,350 - ₹1,300 with suggested stop loss on a closing basis at ₹1,290.

He expects Lloyds Metals to hit a target of ₹1,640 by the end of July.

Lloyds Metals shares have risen 13% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<