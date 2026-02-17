Webull stock’s decline could persist as bitcoin prices continue to fall.

Shares of the company have fallen nearly 23% so far this year, with a majority of the weakness driven by Bitcoin’s falling prices.

The company recently did the global launch of its consolidated market data feed for overnight trading.

Webull also recently launched “zero-commission” sports prediction markets through its partnership with Kalshi for major sporting events.

Webull’s stock closed down nearly 9% last week, recording its fifth straight week of decline, and is poised to open in the red on Tuesday as Bitcoin slips again and retail traders expect the stock to continue the downward trend.

Bitcoin was trading at $68,267 as of 3:20 a.m. ET, down 0.6% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data on Tuesday. Webull’s stock was marginally down during overnight trading.

New Initiatives: Overnight Trading

The company recently did the global launch of its consolidated market data feed for overnight trading. Webull said that overnight trading in U.S. equities occurs across multiple venues that operate independently and do not share order books.

Webull noted that its consolidated market data feed brings together real-time insights from Blue Ocean and Bruce Markets – two venues that trade U.S. equities overnight – into a single, unified view on its platform.

Retail Sentiment Cools On Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Webull dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a week ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bearish user on Stocktwits said that the stock was starting in “deep red” again.

Another user on the platform said it was the worst stock they had “ever bought” and that it was “not even holding little green ever.”

Shares of Webull have declined more than 48% in the last 12 months.

