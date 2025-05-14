As part of the plan, the company will also open a new plant in Ohio.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) on Monday announced plans to invest $300 million in its U.S. manufacturing operations this year, aligning with the Trump administration's broader push for domestic production.

As part of the investment, the brewer of the popular Budweiser beer will also set up a new plant in Columbus, Ohio.

"Anheuser-Busch has been a shining example of what 'Made in America' means, and their latest investment of $300 million builds on their longtime commitment to grow our workforce and expand U.S. manufacturing," U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said, according to a statement from the company on Monday.

The company earlier stated it was increasing investment in core brands like Budweiser and focusing more on driving at-home consumption, as spending in venues like bars continues to face pressure.

Anheuser-Busch is originally an American company, founded in St. Louis, Missouri, which remains the home of its U.S. operations.

Anheuser-Busch and a Belgian-Brazilian beverage conglomerate InBev merged in 2008 to form Anheuser-Busch InBev or AB InBev.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment turned to 'bullish' from 'neutral' the previous day.

BUD sentiment and message volume as of May 12 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish user said they were "all in on $BUD" because of its global presence and partnerships with key events, including the World Cup.

The company's U.S.-listed shares are up 32.4% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<