Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) shares rose over 1% on Monday amidst broader market weakness. This comes after news reports suggested that BSE and IndiGo are likely to join the Nifty 50 in the following review this August, potentially replacing IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp.

In the recent Sensex rejig, Trent and BEL were included, while Nestle and IndusInd Bank have been excluded.

SEBI-registered analyst Suryansh Singh Chandel observed that Indigo stock looked strong on the intraday chart for a ‘buy today, sell tomorrow’ (BTST) strategy.

He added that the stock is trading near its resistance level of ₹5,450, and if it breaks this level, it can head to ₹5,600 with a suggested stop loss of ₹5,410.

Chandel added that a positive Average Directional Index (ADX) and supportive derivative data support this bullish sentiment.

However, data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment flipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ a day ago on this counter.

Indigo sentiment and message volume on June 23 as of 3:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Indigo shares have risen 20% year-to-date (YTD).

IndiGo is India’s largest airline with a 60% share of the domestic aviation market and a fleet of over 360 aircraft.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<